20 injured as bus overturns in fields on Jalandhar-Jammu NH

A private bus overturned in fields near village Kurala on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday, injuring 20 passengers, police said.

Tanda SHO Gurwinderjit Singh said nine injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, while 11 were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda for treatment.

Four critically injured passengers were referred to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur from Dasuya Civil Hospital here.

Some of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid at CHC, Tanda.

The bus was travelling from Pathankot to Jalandhar, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kurala village, SHO Singh said, adding that further investigations are underway.

