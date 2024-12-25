Left Menu

Christmas traffic rush in several spots in Delhi

East Delhis Vikas Marg near V3S mall, in south Delhis Saket area and northwest Delhis GT Karnal Road were among the affected areas.Heavy traffic was also seen on Ashoka Road in central Delhi but the rest of the district remained smooth, a senior police officer said.The officer said adequate number of personnel were deployed near churches, at malls and markets to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:31 IST
Christmas traffic rush in several spots in Delhi
Heavy traffic was observed at many spots across the national capital on Wednesday as people flocked to the markets on Christmas. East Delhi's Vikas Marg near V3S mall, in south Delhi's Saket area and northwest Delhi's GT Karnal Road were among the affected areas.

Heavy traffic was also seen on Ashoka Road in central Delhi but the rest of the district remained smooth, a senior police officer said.

The officer said adequate number of personnel were deployed near churches, at malls and markets to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Abhishek Singh, a resident of east Delhi, said, "There was heavy traffic on Vikas Marg near the V3S mall. There was no police personnel deployed in the area when I was passing through the stretch." Another commuter said Select City Walk in south Delhi also had a lot of traffic.

On Tuesday, police said it has made ''adequate'' arrangements to deal with the rowdy elements during Christmas celebrations in the national capital. A drive against drunk driving will also be carried out till New Year. Churches in the city are expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram) and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj), police said.

They had said traffic will be diverted on these places as per requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

