Mundra Port Welcomes India's First LNG-Powered Container Vessel

In a significant advancement for India's maritime industry, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Mundra has successfully hosted the pioneering LNG-powered container vessel, CMA CGM Fort Diamant. This achievement was reported by APSEZ on Thursday, marking a notable step in the nation's commitment to sustainable shipping.

The vessel, an impressive 268 meters in length and 43 meters wide, is a part of the CIMEX2K/AS-1 service, enhancing trade connectivity between the Indian subcontinent and China. Mundra Port's state-of-the-art infrastructure, capable of accommodating vessels with up to 21 meters depth, facilitated the ship's seamless berthing.

This historical docking further establishes Mundra Port's reputation as a leading container hub in South Asia and reflects Adani Ports' dedication to modernizing logistics and advancing eco-friendly practices. APSEZ, the operator of 13 ports across seven Indian states, contributes significantly to the nation's cargo movement, with facilities equipped to handle various types of cargo efficiently.

