Mundra Port Welcomes India's First LNG-Powered Container Vessel

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Mundra has achieved a milestone by hosting CMA CGM Fort Diamant, India's inaugural LNG-powered container vessel. This event underscores Mundra Port's commitment to sustainability, positioning it as a pivotal hub in South Asia's maritime industry with advanced infrastructure and eco-friendly initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:45 IST
CMA CGM Fort Diamant (Photo/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant advancement for India's maritime industry, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Mundra has successfully hosted the pioneering LNG-powered container vessel, CMA CGM Fort Diamant. This achievement was reported by APSEZ on Thursday, marking a notable step in the nation's commitment to sustainable shipping.

The vessel, an impressive 268 meters in length and 43 meters wide, is a part of the CIMEX2K/AS-1 service, enhancing trade connectivity between the Indian subcontinent and China. Mundra Port's state-of-the-art infrastructure, capable of accommodating vessels with up to 21 meters depth, facilitated the ship's seamless berthing.

This historical docking further establishes Mundra Port's reputation as a leading container hub in South Asia and reflects Adani Ports' dedication to modernizing logistics and advancing eco-friendly practices. APSEZ, the operator of 13 ports across seven Indian states, contributes significantly to the nation's cargo movement, with facilities equipped to handle various types of cargo efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

