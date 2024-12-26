Left Menu

Andaaz Restaurant Unveils Innovative Menu by Renowned Chef Mohammad Sameer

Andaaz Restaurant in New Jersey introduces a new menu crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Mohammad Sameer. Known for his innovative pastry creations, Chef Sameer combines classic and modern flavors for a unique dining experience. Highlights include Mango Saffron Kulfi Baklava and Raspberry Baked Shrikhand.

Andaaz Restaurant New Jersey Launches New Menu Crafted by Renowned Chef Mohammad Sameer. Image Credit: ANI
Andaaz Restaurant in Franklin Park, New Jersey, has launched an extraordinary new menu meticulously designed by Executive Pastry Chef Mohammad Sameer, showcasing his remarkable culinary skill and innovation.

Chef Sameer, who embarked on his illustrious culinary journey at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, has garnered a reputation for excellence. His tenure there earned him accolades for his exceptional talent in bread-making and pastry specialities, setting the stage for his successful career. Later, at Andaz by Hyatt, New Delhi, he rose to the role of Sous Chef, where he mentored his team and developed a reputation for operational excellence and innovative menu creation.

With global expertise gained from roles in Saudi Arabia, Chef Sameer joined Andaaz with a rich portfolio of experiences. His new menu at Andaaz highlights a fusion of tradition and modern culinary techniques, with standout dishes such as Mango Saffron Kulfi Baklava and Raspberry Baked Shrikhand. The restaurant invites patrons to experience these exceptional creations, promising an unforgettable dining adventure.

