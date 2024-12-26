Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy

The Kremlin urges patience as the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash unfolds. The tragedy claimed 38 lives when the Embraer jet crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The crash occurred after the plane diverted from a region in Russia recently targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:25 IST
The Kremlin has cautioned against jumping to conclusions as the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash begins. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of waiting for official findings.

On Wednesday, an Embraer passenger jet, carrying 38 individuals, met a tragic end near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. The incident resulted in the loss of all onboard.

Before the crash, the aircraft had diverted from Russian airspace, an area under increased defense following Ukrainian drone activity. Authorities are now working to uncover the events that led to this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

