Mystery and Mourning: Azerbaijan's Aviation Tragedy

A nationwide day of mourning unfolded in Azerbaijan on Thursday for the 38 victims of a tragic air crash, while survivors grapple with their injuries and authorities seek answers.

The Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190, on a flight from Baku to Grozny, was forced to divert and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, amid speculated causes ranging from bird strikes to military actions.

As Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan officials remain tight-lipped, international scrutiny mounts, including theories linking the crash to regional drone activity and military defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)