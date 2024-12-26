Left Menu

Mystery and Mourning: Azerbaijan's Aviation Tragedy

Azerbaijan mourns 38 crash victims as theories about the cause swirl. An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed while attempting to land in Kazakhstan, with 29 survivors injured. Early theories point to a bird strike or potential missile strike amid ongoing regional tensions, as investigations continue.

Updated: 26-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:36 IST
A nationwide day of mourning unfolded in Azerbaijan on Thursday for the 38 victims of a tragic air crash, while survivors grapple with their injuries and authorities seek answers.

The Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190, on a flight from Baku to Grozny, was forced to divert and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, amid speculated causes ranging from bird strikes to military actions.

As Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan officials remain tight-lipped, international scrutiny mounts, including theories linking the crash to regional drone activity and military defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

