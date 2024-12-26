India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe on Chinese LNG Tanks

India has begun an investigation into claims of dumping LNG fuel tanks from China, as per a commerce ministry notification.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started the probe following a complaint by Inox India Ltd, which argues that the cheap imports are damaging domestic industry margins.

If proven, the DGTR is poised to recommend anti-dumping duties to the finance ministry, which will decide on the final imposition of such measures.

