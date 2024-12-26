Left Menu

India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe on Chinese LNG Tanks

India's commerce ministry has initiated an investigation into alleged dumping of LNG fuel tanks from China. This comes after Inox India Ltd complained of material injury to the domestic industry due to cheap imports. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies will assess the impact and may recommend anti-dumping duties.

Updated: 26-12-2024 15:43 IST
  • India

India has begun an investigation into claims of dumping LNG fuel tanks from China, as per a commerce ministry notification.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started the probe following a complaint by Inox India Ltd, which argues that the cheap imports are damaging domestic industry margins.

If proven, the DGTR is poised to recommend anti-dumping duties to the finance ministry, which will decide on the final imposition of such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

