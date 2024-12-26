Spreading Joy: Christmas Celebrations Uplift Underprivileged Kids in Bandra

In a heartwarming gesture, Joining Hands NGO and Angel Express Foundation held a festive celebration in Bandra, New Delhi, to bring Christmas cheer to underprivileged children. The event was filled with laughter as the children enjoyed a magic show, engaging games, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Distinguished guests such as social worker Smita Thackrey, former Municipal Councillor Asif Zakaria, actress Rozlyn Khan, and several others graced the occasion with their presence, adding to the day's vibrant spirit. Their contributions helped create a memorable experience for the young attendees.

Warm appreciation was extended to the volunteers and team of Angel Express Foundation for their efforts in organizing this joyful event. This celebration not only highlighted the festive spirit but also underscored the impact of community and giving, leaving everyone with a heartwarming reminder of the true essence of Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)