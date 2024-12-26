Left Menu

Spreading Joy: Christmas Celebrations Uplift Underprivileged Kids in Bandra

The Joining Hands NGO, in collaboration with Angel Express Foundation, organized a Christmas celebration in Bandra, making the festive season memorable for underprivileged children. The joyous event featured a magic show, games, and gifts from Santa Claus, spreading smiles and cheer among the young participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:50 IST
Christmas Celebration with Underprivileged kids organised by Nikhil Ruparel & Preeti Choksi: Chief Guest Smita Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
In a heartwarming gesture, Joining Hands NGO and Angel Express Foundation held a festive celebration in Bandra, New Delhi, to bring Christmas cheer to underprivileged children. The event was filled with laughter as the children enjoyed a magic show, engaging games, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Distinguished guests such as social worker Smita Thackrey, former Municipal Councillor Asif Zakaria, actress Rozlyn Khan, and several others graced the occasion with their presence, adding to the day's vibrant spirit. Their contributions helped create a memorable experience for the young attendees.

Warm appreciation was extended to the volunteers and team of Angel Express Foundation for their efforts in organizing this joyful event. This celebration not only highlighted the festive spirit but also underscored the impact of community and giving, leaving everyone with a heartwarming reminder of the true essence of Christmas.

