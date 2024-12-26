Left Menu

Russian Anti-Aircraft System Implicated in Azerbaijani Plane Crash

Preliminary reports suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system may have caused an Azerbaijan Airlines plane to crash in Kazakhstan, according to a U.S. official. If confirmed, it highlights potential recklessness by Russia in its military actions during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:02 IST
Russian Anti-Aircraft System Implicated in Azerbaijani Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

There are emerging reports indicating that a Russian anti-aircraft system may have been responsible for the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. This information was disclosed by a U.S. official speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

The unnamed official emphasized that if these reports are verified, it would highlight the potential dangers of Russian military operations amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Such a revelation would bring into focus the international implications of military actions, particularly those involving sophisticated weaponry near conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024