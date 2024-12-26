Russian Anti-Aircraft System Implicated in Azerbaijani Plane Crash
Preliminary reports suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system may have caused an Azerbaijan Airlines plane to crash in Kazakhstan, according to a U.S. official. If confirmed, it highlights potential recklessness by Russia in its military actions during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Updated: 26-12-2024 22:02 IST
There are emerging reports indicating that a Russian anti-aircraft system may have been responsible for the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. This information was disclosed by a U.S. official speaking to Reuters on Thursday.
The unnamed official emphasized that if these reports are verified, it would highlight the potential dangers of Russian military operations amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Such a revelation would bring into focus the international implications of military actions, particularly those involving sophisticated weaponry near conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
