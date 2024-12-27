Osamu Suzuki: The Frugal Visionary Who Revolutionized Global Auto Markets

Osamu Suzuki, a strategic miser who orchestrated the global ascent of Suzuki Motor, passed away at 94. His legacy is intertwined with the Indian automotive boom and the success of Japan's compact car segment.

During his more than four-decade tenure as the heart of Suzuki Motor, Osamu Suzuki embarked on several bold ventures. Among these was a landmark partnership with Maruti in India, firming Suzuki's place as a key player in the global auto industry.

Challenges marked his career, including a fallout with Volkswagen. Yet, Suzuki's decisive leadership and focus on cost-efficiency remain influential. He stepped down as CEO in 2016, passing leadership to his son, Toshihiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)