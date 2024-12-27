Left Menu

Bridge Bus Plunge: Passengers' Nightmare

A bus en route from Talwandi Sabo to Bhatinda met with an accident on a bridge, injuring over 20 passengers. The bus plunged into a nearby nullah. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by locals, police, and district administration. Inclement weather conditions were noted during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhatinda | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:36 IST
Bridge Bus Plunge: Passengers' Nightmare
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bhatinda crashed on a bridge, injuring more than 20 passengers when it plummeted into a 'nullah'.

Local residents quickly responded to the accident, assisting in the evacuation of trapped passengers.

The police and district authorities coordinated a rescue operation, ensuring the injured were transported to a hospital. Authorities mentioned that unfavorable weather conditions might have played a role in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024