Bridge Bus Plunge: Passengers' Nightmare

A private bus traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bhatinda crashed on a bridge, injuring more than 20 passengers when it plummeted into a 'nullah'.

Local residents quickly responded to the accident, assisting in the evacuation of trapped passengers.

The police and district authorities coordinated a rescue operation, ensuring the injured were transported to a hospital. Authorities mentioned that unfavorable weather conditions might have played a role in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)