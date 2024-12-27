Bridge Bus Plunge: Passengers' Nightmare
A bus en route from Talwandi Sabo to Bhatinda met with an accident on a bridge, injuring over 20 passengers. The bus plunged into a nearby nullah. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by locals, police, and district administration. Inclement weather conditions were noted during the incident.
A private bus traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bhatinda crashed on a bridge, injuring more than 20 passengers when it plummeted into a 'nullah'.
Local residents quickly responded to the accident, assisting in the evacuation of trapped passengers.
The police and district authorities coordinated a rescue operation, ensuring the injured were transported to a hospital. Authorities mentioned that unfavorable weather conditions might have played a role in the accident.
