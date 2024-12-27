Left Menu

Railway Board Appoints New Divisional Railway Managers After Delay

The Railway Board appointed 23 new divisional railway managers after a wait of nearly two-and-a-half months. These appointments come after concerns over delayed postings affecting work efficiency. The board maintains that the delay did not impact operations, with formal orders expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:44 IST
Railway Board Appoints New Divisional Railway Managers After Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has appointed 23 new divisional railway managers, ending a delay of nearly two-and-a-half months.

The appointment orders were issued on Thursday, bringing new leadership to divisions across various rail zones.

Amid concerns of work efficiency due to delayed postings, the Railway Board defended its process, asserting that operations were unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024