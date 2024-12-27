Railway Board Appoints New Divisional Railway Managers After Delay
The Railway Board appointed 23 new divisional railway managers after a wait of nearly two-and-a-half months. These appointments come after concerns over delayed postings affecting work efficiency. The board maintains that the delay did not impact operations, with formal orders expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Railway Board has appointed 23 new divisional railway managers, ending a delay of nearly two-and-a-half months.
The appointment orders were issued on Thursday, bringing new leadership to divisions across various rail zones.
Amid concerns of work efficiency due to delayed postings, the Railway Board defended its process, asserting that operations were unaffected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement