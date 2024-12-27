Flight Suspensions Ripple Across Airlines After Crash

In a precautionary move, flydubai has temporarily halted its flights from Dubai to Sochi and Mineralnie Vody in Russia. This decision follows a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft was mistakenly targeted and shot down by Russian air defenses. The crash has prompted several airlines, including those from Kazakhstan, Israel, and Azerbaijan, to suspend services to parts of Russia.

The suspensions are set to continue into early January, impacting flights to certain Russian cities as airlines await further clarity on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)