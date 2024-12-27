Left Menu

Flight Suspensions Ripple Across Airlines After Crash

Flydubai has suspended flights to two Russian cities following a tragic crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. Investigations suggest Russian air defenses mistakenly shot down the aircraft. In addition to flydubai, airlines from Kazakhstan, Israel, and Azerbaijan have also suspended flights to certain Russian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:35 IST
Flight Suspensions Ripple Across Airlines After Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a precautionary move, flydubai has temporarily halted its flights from Dubai to Sochi and Mineralnie Vody in Russia. This decision follows a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft was mistakenly targeted and shot down by Russian air defenses. The crash has prompted several airlines, including those from Kazakhstan, Israel, and Azerbaijan, to suspend services to parts of Russia.

The suspensions are set to continue into early January, impacting flights to certain Russian cities as airlines await further clarity on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024