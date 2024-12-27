Russian Air Defense Systems Implicated in Azerbaijani Airliner Crash

In a tragic turn of events, an Azerbaijani airliner crashed, potentially due to having been brought down by Russian air defense systems, leaving 38 dead and 29 injured. Official accounts and expert analysis indicate an 'external impact' as the cause behind this devastating incident.

Both Azerbaijani and US officials, including White House national security spokesman John Kirby, have voiced early indications pointing towards Russian involvement, although no conclusive evidence has yet been released due to ongoing investigations. Survivors have reported hearing loud noises and explosions suggesting possible external interference.

As investigators work to uncover the full truth behind the incident, airlines like Azerbaijan Airlines and Qazaq Air have halted several routes to Russian cities, citing concerns over airspace safety amid ongoing drone attacks in conflict-sensitive areas, adding further strain to aviation operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)