Tragic Landslide Accident Claims Tourist's Life on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A boulder from a landslide-prone area fatally struck a mini bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, resulting in the death of a woman tourist. Identified as Ruby Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, she succumbed to severe head injuries. The incident highlights the risks associated with traveling through landslide-prone regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A female tourist lost her life in a tragic accident after a boulder struck a mini bus on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The fatal incident occurred in the Mehar region, known for its susceptibility to landslides, leading to severe head injuries as the rock hit the mini bus window on Friday night.

The woman, Ruby Agarwal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was immediately transported to the Ramban district hospital, where medical personnel declared her dead upon arrival. The mini bus was traveling from Jammu to Ramban when the mishap occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

