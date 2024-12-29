India's Economic Growth: From Challenges to Opportunities

India's economic growth is expected to hover between 6.5% and 6.8% this fiscal, according to Deloitte, with a marginal increase projected for FY2026. Domestic consumption, coupled with strategic infrastructure and FDI, will serve as pivotal factors driving this expansion.

Despite economic resilience in sectors like high-value manufacturing exports and services, India faces challenges such as geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and climate change. The Reserve Bank's recent growth forecast reflects a cautious approach amid global uncertainties.

Strategic focus on self-reliant manufacturing, workforce development, and enhancements in digitisation will be vital. The upcoming budget will be critical in outlining India's path forward, potentially impacting its competitive advantage in global markets.

