India's Economic Growth: From Challenges to Opportunities

India's economy is projected to grow at 6.5-6.8% this fiscal, with domestic consumption and FDI as main drivers. Challenges include geopolitical tensions and climate change. Emphasis on digitisation and infrastructure could enhance growth. India aims for self-reliance and global integration in manufacturing and services sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:46 IST
India's Economic Growth: From Challenges to Opportunities
India's economic growth is expected to hover between 6.5% and 6.8% this fiscal, according to Deloitte, with a marginal increase projected for FY2026. Domestic consumption, coupled with strategic infrastructure and FDI, will serve as pivotal factors driving this expansion.

Despite economic resilience in sectors like high-value manufacturing exports and services, India faces challenges such as geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and climate change. The Reserve Bank's recent growth forecast reflects a cautious approach amid global uncertainties.

Strategic focus on self-reliant manufacturing, workforce development, and enhancements in digitisation will be vital. The upcoming budget will be critical in outlining India's path forward, potentially impacting its competitive advantage in global markets.

