Danapur Division: A Century of Rail Legacy

The Danapur division of Indian Railways, a crucial link in the country's extensive rail network, will mark a significant milestone by celebrating its 100th anniversary on January 1. The division, with roots tracing back nearly 160 years, plans grand festivities at Jagjivan Stadium on January 31, featuring an exhibition of its storied past through archival documents, photographs, and artefacts, according to a senior official.

A commemorative coffee table book is in the works, as officials delve into old records and photographs, alongside efforts to crowd-source additional material from the public. "We aim to encapsulate the rich history of Danapur division and its evolution over the decades," said Aadhar Raj, Additional Divisional Railway Manager. Additionally, a commemorative postal cover is set to be issued to mark this historic occasion.

Originally established on January 1, 1925, the Danapur division's legacy includes stations such as the historic Danapur station, built in the 1860s. The division's roots are deeply embedded in the heritage of Indian Railways, as it was part of the initial network laid by the East Indian Railway. As the division continues to evolve, the team is exploring ways to permanently showcase its archival treasures, preserving the legacy for future generations.

