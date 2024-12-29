Left Menu

Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Claims 120 Lives

A tragic event unfolded in South Korea where a Jeju Air plane with 181 people onboard caught fire upon failing to land properly. The accident resulted in the death of 120 passengers after the aircraft skidded off the runway and exploded upon crashing into a barrier.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Korea faces a devastating tragedy after a Jeju Air flight was engulfed in flames during a failed landing, claiming 120 lives.

The national fire agency confirmed the death toll, stating that the aircraft skidded off the runway and exploded upon impact with a barrier.

The emergency office indicated a potential malfunction in the plane's landing gear, leading to the catastrophic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

