Left Menu

Delhi's Pink Bus Initiative: Ensuring Safety and Accessibility for Women

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi warns that drivers and conductors of public buses will face suspension if they skip picking up female passengers at stops. The initiative encourages women to report non-compliance via social media. Women in Delhi benefit from free bus travel through government-issued 'pink' passes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:04 IST
Delhi's Pink Bus Initiative: Ensuring Safety and Accessibility for Women
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that strict measures will be taken against bus drivers and conductors who fail to pick up female passengers at designated stops. Drivers and conductors found neglecting this duty will face suspension.

During a press conference, Atishi urged women to report buses that dodge designated pickups by posting pictures on social media. This move aims to enforce compliance and accountability among public transport staff.

The initiative ensures women's safe and accessible travel in public buses, supported by the Delhi government's free 'pink' pass. The government reimburses both DTC and Cluster buses for these passes, removing any financial disincentive for drivers to bypass female passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024