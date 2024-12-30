Delhi's Pink Bus Initiative: Ensuring Safety and Accessibility for Women

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that strict measures will be taken against bus drivers and conductors who fail to pick up female passengers at designated stops. Drivers and conductors found neglecting this duty will face suspension.

During a press conference, Atishi urged women to report buses that dodge designated pickups by posting pictures on social media. This move aims to enforce compliance and accountability among public transport staff.

The initiative ensures women's safe and accessible travel in public buses, supported by the Delhi government's free 'pink' pass. The government reimburses both DTC and Cluster buses for these passes, removing any financial disincentive for drivers to bypass female passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)