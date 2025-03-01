Delhi's Electric Revolution: Over 1,000 Green Buses Arrive to Transform Public Transport

In a major boost to the capital's public transport system, Delhi will welcome more than 1,000 electric buses this month, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced. This initiative is part of a strategic plan to improve the sector's profitability and increase sustainability.

Despite operating at a loss of Rs 235 crore, the government is determined to turn around its public transport system using eco-friendly solutions and policy reforms. Singh emphasized that enhancements in public transport would reduce reliance on private vehicles and contribute to a cleaner city environment.

The move aligns with Delhi's extended Electric Vehicle policy and sets the stage for a greener urban commute, reinforcing Singh's vision of an accessible and efficient transport network for all citizens. The BJP-led government is committed to providing efficient, environmentally friendly, and accessible public transportation across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)