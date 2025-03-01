Delhi's Electric Revolution: Over 1,000 Green Buses Arrive to Transform Public Transport
Delhi is set to receive over 1,000 electric buses this month as part of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh's initiative to transform the city's public transport system. The government aims to make the sector more profitable and environmentally friendly, with various reforms and extensions to the EV policy in progress.
In a major boost to the capital's public transport system, Delhi will welcome more than 1,000 electric buses this month, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced. This initiative is part of a strategic plan to improve the sector's profitability and increase sustainability.
Despite operating at a loss of Rs 235 crore, the government is determined to turn around its public transport system using eco-friendly solutions and policy reforms. Singh emphasized that enhancements in public transport would reduce reliance on private vehicles and contribute to a cleaner city environment.
The move aligns with Delhi's extended Electric Vehicle policy and sets the stage for a greener urban commute, reinforcing Singh's vision of an accessible and efficient transport network for all citizens. The BJP-led government is committed to providing efficient, environmentally friendly, and accessible public transportation across the city.
