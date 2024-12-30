Adani Enterprises to Exit Adani Wilmar in Billion-Dollar Deal

Adani Enterprises has announced its decision to fully exit its joint venture with Adani Wilmar, signing an agreement with Wilmar International. In a move to meet minimum public shareholding standards, Adani Enterprises will divest its remaining 44% stake, allowing Wilmar International to acquire a significant shareholding in Adani Wilmar.

The transaction will see Adani Enterprises divest a total of 44% of its holdings, with the deal expected to close before the end of March 2025. This strategic exit will generate over USD 2 billion, funds which Adani Enterprises plans to reinvest in core infrastructure projects related to energy, transportation, and logistics.

Adani Wilmar, valued at Rs 42,785 crore (USD 5.0 billion), stands to benefit from this deal due to its extensive distribution network across India and beyond. With a robust urban and rural presence and exporting reach to over 30 countries, Adani Wilmar positions itself for significant growth post-acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)