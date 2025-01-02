Hyundai CRETA Electric: Pioneering India's EV Revolution

In a bold stride towards electric mobility, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled the eagerly awaited Hyundai CRETA Electric. The vehicle comes in four variants—Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence—and offers eight monotone and two dual-tone color options, including three matte finishes, appealing to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Hyundai boasts that the CRETA Electric delivers thrilling acceleration, reaching 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. It is available with two battery options: a 51.4 kWh Long Range version, offering a 473 km drive range, and a 42 kWh Standard Range version, providing a 390 km range. Charging is both rapid and adaptable, courtesy of DC fast charging that can juice up from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes. An 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger achieves full charging in four hours, significantly enhancing EV convenience.

The Shift-by-Wire System affords intuitive gear control, while a Digital Key feature permits users to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle via their smartphone or smartwatch, boosting convenience and security. Expanding its EV infrastructure, Hyundai plans to install about 600 public fast-charging stations in the next seven years and offers access to over 10,000 EV charging points through the myHyundai app.

At the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, stated, "The Hyundai CRETA Electric represents a crucial milestone for HMIL, as it is our first localized electric SUV." Hyundai aims to inspire confidence in electric vehicles among Indian consumers by combining design, technology, and safety in the CRETA Electric, thereby continuing the legacy of the popular CRETA brand.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric embraces Hyundai's global Pixel design language, presenting an electrified allure by merging robust SUV lines with contemporary tech. The front grille sports a pixelated graphic and includes an integrated charging port, while the rear bumper and LED tail lamps feature similar pixel designs. To enhance aerodynamics and efficiency, Active Air Flaps (AAF) and R17 Aero Alloy Wheels with low rolling resistance tires are utilized. With this release, Hyundai intends to redefine the standard for electric SUVs in India.

