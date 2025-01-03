Left Menu

Mysteries Surrounding South Korea's Deadliest Aviation Disaster

GE Aerospace joins the investigation into the Boeing 737-800 crash in South Korea, the country's deadliest aviation disaster, as special inspections are extended. Investigations focus on engine maintenance, flight data, and safety regulations, with both U.S. and Korean experts working together to find answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GE Aerospace has entered the investigation into the catastrophic Boeing 737-800 crash in South Korea, the country's deadliest aviation disaster, which resulted in 179 fatalities. The transport ministry has extended special inspections of all 101 Boeing 737-800 jets until January 10, following the crash of Jeju Air's flight operated from Bangkok to Muan.

Video footage surfaced showing smoke from the plane's right engine before the crash, raising questions about maintenance practices and component reliability. The ministry emphasized examining engines, maintenance records, and landing gear, with potential airline suspensions for serious violations.

A 23-member international investigative team, including U.S. representatives, is working to uncover the crash's cause, with analyses of the flight data recorder ongoing. Pressure mounts on Boeing amidst previous safety issues, as South Korea leaders urge a swift resolution to improve aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

