Tata Sons' Vision: Air India's World-Class Transformation

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Air India into a world-class airline during a talk at the Global Alumni Meet of NIT Trichy. Highlighting the company's acquisition in 2022, which saw the Tata Group buying Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, Chandrasekaran emphasized efforts directed towards enhancing the airline's hardware, flight experience, customer experience, and technology.

At the event, he humorously appealed to the audience to help expedite aircraft deliveries from Boeing and Airbus, following Air India's substantial order of 470 planes. The ambitious expansion plan includes 350 wide-body A350 and 220 narrow-body A320 aircraft.

Additionally, Chandrasekaran touched upon Tata Sons' ventures in the semiconductor sector, citing a USD 18 billion commitment. Highlighting their plans, he revealed that a semiconductor fab is expected to be operational by 2026, calling for investments, research, and academic collaborations to bolster the ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)