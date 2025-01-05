Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM's Delhi Corridor Inauguration

In anticipation of a significant VVIP visit, the Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory affecting the eastern sections of the city, active until 1 PM on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a crucial13-kilometre piece of the Namo Bharat corridor spanning from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This event is expected to cause heavy traffic on key east Delhi roads.

To ease travel for commuters, restrictions will be placed on National Highway 9 and 24, among other roads. Travelers are advised to allocate additional commute time.

(With inputs from agencies.)