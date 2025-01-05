Left Menu

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM's Delhi Corridor Inauguration

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for east Delhi due to a VVIP visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a section of the Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday. The advisory indicates potential traffic congestion and suggests alternate routes and timings to avoid inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:22 IST
In anticipation of a significant VVIP visit, the Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory affecting the eastern sections of the city, active until 1 PM on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a crucial13-kilometre piece of the Namo Bharat corridor spanning from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This event is expected to cause heavy traffic on key east Delhi roads.

To ease travel for commuters, restrictions will be placed on National Highway 9 and 24, among other roads. Travelers are advised to allocate additional commute time.

