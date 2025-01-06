Markets Jitter as Political Changes Loom and Economic Data Awaits
Asia's markets opened cautiously with looming economic updates expected to highlight U.S. economic strength and maintain the dollar's rise. Speculation surrounds Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's potential resignation. Key U.S. data, European and Chinese inflation figures, and global indexes present a mixed outlook, as investor caution persists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 07:48 IST
Asian share markets opened cautiously on Monday with economic updates poised to emphasize the U.S.'s economic resilience, supporting the dollar's ongoing bullish trend.
Uncertainty looms as reports suggest Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may announce his resignation, an election likely providing market clarity.
Upcoming U.S. data, European and Chinese inflation reports, and global market indices display mixed results, as investor caution prevails.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement