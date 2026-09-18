Trump's Rate War with the Fed: A High-Stakes Economic Drama

The Federal Reserve's recent decision to increase its policy rate target range to 3.75%-4.00% has ignited a confrontation with President Donald Trump. Following the Fed's first rate hike in over three years, Trump demanded lower rates, sparking debates over the Fed's independence and its economic strategy.

Despite Trump's insistence on a lower fed funds rate, market projections suggest further rate hikes could occur, particularly as geopolitical tensions impact inflation and energy prices. The President's approval ratings hang in the balance as the midterm elections approach, adding political pressure to economic policies.

Analysts predict a longer period of high rates, driven by factors like the Iran war, which complicates the outlook for Trump's presidency. As debates around the Fed's future moves intensify, the economic landscape remains uncertain, with markets expecting a higher terminal rate.