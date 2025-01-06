Eureka Conveyor Beltings Announces IPO with BSE Nod

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue intends to raise funds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes by issuing up to 53,28,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has taken on the role of Book Running Lead Manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited appointed as the Registrar. This financial maneuver marks Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited's strategic move to bolster its financial standing and expand its operational capabilities.

Engaged in the manufacturing and export of a diverse range of conveyor belts, Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited offers products such as industrial rubber belts and heat-resistant variants. Their comprehensive services include belt selection, troubleshooting, and splicing protocol guidance. The company's extensive portfolio serves industries like cement, steel, coal handling, and iron ore mining, with products designed for specific needs including impact-resistant and fire-resistant conveyor belts.

(With inputs from agencies.)