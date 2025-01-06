Left Menu

India Strengthens Fight Against Money Laundering with New FIU-IND-IRDAI Partnership

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combat money laundering and terrorism financing effectively. This MoU entails cooperation on intelligence sharing, compliance, risk assessments, and regular discussions on trends in the insurance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:22 IST
Officials of both institutions (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster efforts against money laundering, as announced by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. This pivotal agreement seeks to streamline the implementation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and its associated regulations.

Signed by Vivek Aggarwal, Director of FIU-IND, and Satyajit Tripathy, Member (Distribution) of IRDAI, the MoU outlines strategic collaboration to combat money laundering and terrorism financing (AML/CFT) in the insurance sector. This initiative aims to enhance mutual cooperation in addressing financial crimes.

Key components of the agreement include appointing designated officers for streamlined communication, sharing of intelligence, establishing reporting protocols, and providing training to upgrade skills in compliance with the PML rules. The MoU also emphasizes conducting risk assessments and identifying suspicious transaction indicators, ensuring adherence to AML/CFT obligations and international standards.

According to the ministry, quarterly meetings will be convened to review progress on AML/CFT trends, typologies, and sanctions-related cases. This ongoing dialogue aims to keep both regulatory bodies abreast of the latest developments and response tactics.

The FIU-IND, launched by the Government of India in 2004, serves as the national agency dedicated to detecting suspicious financial activities. Meanwhile, the IRDAI, formed under the IRDA Act of 1999, oversees the insurance industry's building a resilient, transparent, and fair market while safeguarding policyholders' interests and facilitating the sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

