Mumbai Cricket Mourns the Loss of Legendary Milind Rege

Several former Mumbai and India cricket players gathered to pay tribute to ex-Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege, who passed away at 76. Known for his dedication to Mumbai cricket, Rege held various roles, including player, selector, and mentor. His contributions are fondly remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:31 IST
On Thursday, the Mumbai cricket community gathered at Shivaji Park to bid farewell to Milind Rege, a storied figure in the realm of Indian cricket. Esteemed former Mumbai and India players paid their last respects to the ex-captain and chief selector.

Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack at a local hospital, just three days after commemorating his 76th birthday. His enduring legacy in Mumbai cricket is underscored by the attendance of prominent figures such as Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Sanjay Bangar at his cremation.

Rege made significant strides in both his cricketing and administrative careers, rising to roles like selector and mentor in the Mumbai Cricket Association. Friends and colleagues remember him fondly for his commitment to the sport and the development of local talent.

