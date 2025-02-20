ARAPL RaaS Drives Into US Market with Autonomous Electric Vehicles
ARAPL's subsidiary ARAPL RaaS has started delivering autonomous electric vehicles to US warehousing clients. Targeting the $300-billion US warehousing automation market, the company is set to capture significant revenue with a $4 million initial order. ARAPL is also exploring European opportunities to expand globally.
Pune-based automation solutions provider, ARAPL, announced that its subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, has initiated deliveries of autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs) to warehousing clients in the United States.
This strategic move is aimed at capturing a significant portion of the rapidly expanding $300-billion warehousing automation market in the US, according to Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL).
Milind Padole, Managing Director of ARAPL, highlighted the company's robust research and development capabilities and praised the reliable technology behind their products, which are now poised to make a substantial impact in the competitive US market. The company is also considering expansion into European markets.
