Alkem Laboratories Sells Pithampur Facility to Rubicon Research for Rs 149 Crore

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has decided to sell its manufacturing facility located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to Rubicon Research Ltd. The transaction, valued at Rs 149 crore, will occur on a slump sale basis as part of a business transfer agreement signed on January 6, 2025.

This strategic move is part of Alkem's ongoing initiative to streamline its operations and optimize its network of manufacturing facilities. The regulatory filing disclosed that the company aims to enhance efficiency through such transactions.

Rubicon Research Ltd is renowned for its work in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations. The acquisition of the Pithampur facility is expected to bolster its capabilities in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)