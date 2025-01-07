Luxury Living Investment: ASK Property and Sotheby's Realty Launch Rs 1,000 Crore Fund

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby's International Realty announced a groundbreaking partnership on Tuesday, unveiling a Rs 1,000-crore fund for luxury housing investments in major Indian cities.

The newly minted ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund represents India's first luxury real estate investment platform, designed to attract significant capital into the luxury housing segment, boasting an equity size of Rs 1,000 crore with an additional Rs 500 crore green shoe option.

The fund aims to achieve robust, risk-adjusted returns by targeting high-end residential and holiday home markets, supported by India's burgeoning economic landscape and increased affluence, according to industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)