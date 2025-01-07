Left Menu

Luxury Living Investment: ASK Property and Sotheby's Realty Launch Rs 1,000 Crore Fund

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby's International Realty have partnered to launch a Rs 1,000-crore investment fund for luxury housing projects across major Indian cities. The fund, registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund, aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-end residential projects and holiday homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:54 IST
Luxury Living Investment: ASK Property and Sotheby's Realty Launch Rs 1,000 Crore Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby's International Realty announced a groundbreaking partnership on Tuesday, unveiling a Rs 1,000-crore fund for luxury housing investments in major Indian cities.

The newly minted ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund represents India's first luxury real estate investment platform, designed to attract significant capital into the luxury housing segment, boasting an equity size of Rs 1,000 crore with an additional Rs 500 crore green shoe option.

The fund aims to achieve robust, risk-adjusted returns by targeting high-end residential and holiday home markets, supported by India's burgeoning economic landscape and increased affluence, according to industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025