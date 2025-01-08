Emerging Market Currencies Under Pressure Amid Robust U.S. Jobs Data

The pressure on emerging market currencies escalated on Wednesday, driven by a strong U.S. jobs report which heightened expectations for extended high U.S. interest rates.

The MSCI Emerging Markets currency index dipped by 0.3%, reversing earlier gains, as European currencies like the Turkish lira and South African rand faced weakening. The dollar's rise was fueled by increasing Treasury yields following Tuesday's robust employment data.

Market expert Harry Mills noted the potential relief for emerging currencies should U.S. tariffs prove less severe than anticipated, while Moody's weighed in on potential shifts in economic strategies across Asia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)