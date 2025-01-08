Left Menu

Emerging Market Currencies Under Pressure Amid Robust U.S. Jobs Data

Emerging market currencies are experiencing pressure following a strong U.S. jobs report that fuels expectations of prolonged high U.S. interest rates. The MSCI Emerging Markets currency index fell with declines led by the Turkish lira and South African rand. The U.S. dollar strengthened with rising Treasury yields, affecting currency markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pressure on emerging market currencies escalated on Wednesday, driven by a strong U.S. jobs report which heightened expectations for extended high U.S. interest rates.

The MSCI Emerging Markets currency index dipped by 0.3%, reversing earlier gains, as European currencies like the Turkish lira and South African rand faced weakening. The dollar's rise was fueled by increasing Treasury yields following Tuesday's robust employment data.

Market expert Harry Mills noted the potential relief for emerging currencies should U.S. tariffs prove less severe than anticipated, while Moody's weighed in on potential shifts in economic strategies across Asia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

