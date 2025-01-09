Left Menu

Fed Officials Cautious on Inflation Amid Trump Era Policy Shifts

Federal Reserve officials are wary of persistent inflation as they anticipate the effects of Trump's policies. Despite recent rate cuts, they consider slower future easing amid uncertainties. Changes in trade and immigration policies could impact growth and unemployment, complicating the economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:49 IST
Fed Officials Cautious on Inflation Amid Trump Era Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve officials have expressed concerns over persistent inflation, as documented in the minutes from the U.S. central bank's December meeting. Despite a general optimism about inflation moving towards the Fed's 2% target, the central bank faces uncertainty due to potential policy shifts from the incoming Trump administration.

The deliberations revealed a cautious approach to rate cuts, with some members arguing against further reductions. The Fed had already cut its benchmark rate by a full percentage point, and officials hinted at slowing the pace of policy easing in the future.

With low unemployment and strong growth, policymakers grapple with how Trump's trade and immigration policies might affect the economy. While the economic outlook is clouded by these potential challenges, officials will continue to assess the impacts over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025