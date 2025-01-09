Left Menu

Sonu Nigam's Melodious Foray into Marathi Music with 'Chandrika'

Sonu Nigam debuts in Marathi music with the song 'Chandrika' for the film 'Sangeet Manapman', directed by Subodh Bhave with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Nigam calls the song unique, blending love and devotion. He praises Jio Studios for their innovative content and the depth of Marathi music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:14 IST
Sonu Nigam's Melodious Foray into Marathi Music with 'Chandrika'
Sonu Nigam expressed his admiration for Subodh Bhave, the film's director and lead actor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonu Nigam, celebrated for his captivating voice in India's music scene, has entered the Marathi music domain with the release of 'Chandrika', a song from 'Sangeet Manapman'. The film, directed by Subodh Bhave, is set to mesmerizing compositions by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

In an exclusive statement, Nigam expressed, 'Chandrika creates an ambiance echoing a temple, though it's a love song imbued with devotion. Singing this piece was an act of selfless surrender. I am eternally thankful to God for this rare opportunity.' The song features performances by Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parshurami.

Praising Marathi music's depth, Nigam highlighted his admiration for artists like Bela Shende and Arya Ambekar. He also thanked Jio Studios for their dedication to nurturing unique, innovative content, noting the ensemble cast of the film that enriches 'Sangeet Manapman'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025