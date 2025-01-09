Sonu Nigam's Melodious Foray into Marathi Music with 'Chandrika'

Sonu Nigam, celebrated for his captivating voice in India's music scene, has entered the Marathi music domain with the release of 'Chandrika', a song from 'Sangeet Manapman'. The film, directed by Subodh Bhave, is set to mesmerizing compositions by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

In an exclusive statement, Nigam expressed, 'Chandrika creates an ambiance echoing a temple, though it's a love song imbued with devotion. Singing this piece was an act of selfless surrender. I am eternally thankful to God for this rare opportunity.' The song features performances by Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parshurami.

Praising Marathi music's depth, Nigam highlighted his admiration for artists like Bela Shende and Arya Ambekar. He also thanked Jio Studios for their dedication to nurturing unique, innovative content, noting the ensemble cast of the film that enriches 'Sangeet Manapman'.

(With inputs from agencies.)