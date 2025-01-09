PM Modi Hails Genome India Project as Pivotal for Bio-Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Thursday that the synergy between biotechnology and biomass forms a crucial pillar for realizing Visit Bharat's aspirations. Addressing the launch of the Genome India Project through a video message, Modi emphasized its foundational role in India's vision for the 21st century.

Modi lauded India's scientific community for their relentless efforts over the past five years in completing this landmark Genome India Project, despite the hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised the contribution of over 20 prestigious research institutions, including IISc, IITs, CSIR, and DBT-BRIC, in sequencing the genomes of 10,000 Indians.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the project's impact on biotechnology research, stating that the genome data now available at the Indian Biological Data Center would help scientists analyze India's genetic framework. He emphasized the potential of this information in policy development and disease treatment, especially for conditions like sickle cell anemia.

Addressing experts and scientists, Modi underscored India's genetic diversity, which complicates the nature of diseases. He stressed the need for comprehensive genetic studies to tailor solutions and effective medications for specific populations. The project aims to raise awareness of genetic diseases and develop specialized treatments.

The Prime Minister discussed the broader vision of elevating India's Bio-Economy, facilitated by the Genome India Project. He noted the Bio-Economy's rapid growth from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 150 billion, driven by the Bio-E3 Policy.

Modi reiterated India's global responsibility in providing solutions to worldwide challenges through a robust research ecosystem. He acknowledged the creation of more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and numerous Atal Incubation Centers supporting young minds. Finally, he highlighted the establishment of the National Research Fund and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, both pivotal for funding and supporting multi-disciplinary research initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)