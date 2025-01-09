Left Menu

Cathay Pacific Expands Chennai-Hong Kong Route with Premium Economy Launch

Cathay Pacific is set to increase its flight frequency between Chennai and Hong Kong from March 2, along with introducing premium economy class. From early January to March, flights will run four times weekly, rising to five in March to meet rising demand. The airline will use its Airbus A350-900 for these routes.

Updated: 09-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cathay Pacific has announced an increase in flight frequency on the Chennai-Hong Kong route, starting March 2. The airline aims to enhance connectivity while meeting the rising demand for travel.

In addition to the boost in flight numbers, Cathay Pacific will introduce premium economy class seats on these routes. This move is part of the airline's strategy to cater to a wider range of traveler preferences, according to Anand Yedery, Regional Head for Customer Travel and Lifestyle.

Currently, the airline operates 35 flights per week across four major Indian cities, with a diverse range of seating options provided by the Airbus A350-900. Flights between Chennai and Hong Kong will increase from four weekly to five in March, reflecting the growing passenger interest in this route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

