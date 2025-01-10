Ashiana Housing's Sales Surge: A Testament to Trusted Real Estate
Ashiana Housing, a prominent real estate firm, achieved a 2.5-fold increase in sales to Rs 454.31 crore in Q3 2024-25, driven by robust demand for residential properties. The firm's bookings rose significantly this fiscal year, reflecting a trend towards reliable developers amid market consolidation post-RERA implementation.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn of events, Ashiana Housing has reported a more than twofold increase in its sales bookings, reaching Rs 454.31 crore for the quarter ending December. This uptick showcases the heightened demand for residential properties managed by the firm.
Compared to the same quarter last year, where sales stood at Rs 173.88 crore, Ashiana's performance marks a significant leap. Across the fiscal period from April to December, sales bookings climbed to Rs 1,362.17 crore, up from Rs 935.68 crore the previous year, according to regulatory filings.
Industry observers credit the strong performance to a shift towards credible builders following the implementation of the real estate regulation law, RERA. This trend underscores consumer preference for established developers over less reliable alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Names Kevin Cabrera as Panama Ambassador Amid Canal Control Tensions
Kusal Perera's Electrifying Century Leads Sri Lanka to Victory
Kusal Perera's Blazing Record Century Guides Sri Lanka to Victory
Miguel Herrera Leads Costa Rica to 2026 FIFA World Cup
Miguel Herrera Takes Helm of Costa Rica's National Team