Deepening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Partnership in CPEC 2.0

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further solidifying their 'all-weather strategic' partnership, emphasizing the high-quality development of the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Partnership (CPEC 2.0). This collaboration was underlined during the fourth round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations held in Beijing.

The meeting, led by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, explored comprehensive cooperation across sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and clean energy, guided by principles of win-win cooperation and people-centric development. The officials acknowledged CPEC's pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and fostering common prosperity, including potential partnerships with other nations.

Highlighting CPEC's significance, both sides noted its alignment with Pakistan's national development framework, which includes five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0. Additionally, the meeting emphasized strengthening mutual coordination at multilateral forums like the United Nations Security Council to bolster bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)