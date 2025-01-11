Left Menu

Deepening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Partnership in CPEC 2.0

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their 'all-weather strategic' partnership, focusing on the CPEC 2.0 development. Key discussions included enhancing cooperation in IT, agriculture, and clean energy, while acknowledging CPEC's role in fostering regional connectivity and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:22 IST
Deepening Ties: Pakistan and China's Strategic Partnership in CPEC 2.0
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further solidifying their 'all-weather strategic' partnership, emphasizing the high-quality development of the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Partnership (CPEC 2.0). This collaboration was underlined during the fourth round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations held in Beijing.

The meeting, led by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, explored comprehensive cooperation across sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and clean energy, guided by principles of win-win cooperation and people-centric development. The officials acknowledged CPEC's pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and fostering common prosperity, including potential partnerships with other nations.

Highlighting CPEC's significance, both sides noted its alignment with Pakistan's national development framework, which includes five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0. Additionally, the meeting emphasized strengthening mutual coordination at multilateral forums like the United Nations Security Council to bolster bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025