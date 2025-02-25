Russia's Rare Earth Metals: A New Avenue for U.S. Economic Partnership
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a partnership with the U.S. for exploring Russia’s rare earth metals and supplying aluminum. This deal could rekindle economic ties between the nations. Putin emphasized Russia's superior resources and the potential impact on prices, particularly in aluminum and hydropower sectors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a notable offer to the United States for joint exploration of Russia's rare earth metals and the supply of Russian aluminum to the U.S. market, hinting at a significant economic endeavor between the two countries.
This overture came as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "major economic development transactions with Russia" were in the pipeline. Following Trump's statement, Putin convened a meeting with key ministers and economic advisors to discuss the prospects in rare earth metals.
Putin highlighted Russia's abundant resources compared to Ukraine, downplaying a potential U.S.-Ukraine deal. He proposed a collaborative venture with American firms in aluminum and hydropower sectors in Siberia, signaling a step toward revitalizing Russia's position in U.S. aluminum imports and boosting domestic high-tech manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
Vladimir Putin Appoints New Space Envoy Amid Cosmic Challenges