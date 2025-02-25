Russia's Rare Earth Metals: A New Avenue for U.S. Economic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a notable offer to the United States for joint exploration of Russia's rare earth metals and the supply of Russian aluminum to the U.S. market, hinting at a significant economic endeavor between the two countries.

This overture came as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "major economic development transactions with Russia" were in the pipeline. Following Trump's statement, Putin convened a meeting with key ministers and economic advisors to discuss the prospects in rare earth metals.

Putin highlighted Russia's abundant resources compared to Ukraine, downplaying a potential U.S.-Ukraine deal. He proposed a collaborative venture with American firms in aluminum and hydropower sectors in Siberia, signaling a step toward revitalizing Russia's position in U.S. aluminum imports and boosting domestic high-tech manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)