Tragedy Strikes with Bus Plunge in Pauri District

A tragic accident on Sunday in Pauri district's Srinagar area claimed five lives and left 17 others injured when a bus crashed into a 100-meter deep gorge, officials reported.

The disaster took place near Dahalchauri as the bus, carrying 22 passengers from Pauri to Dahalchauri, went out of control. Immediate local assistance and a prompt rescue operation ensued, with the injured transported to the Pauri district hospital, and critically injured individuals referred to a higher health center in Srinagar.

In response, Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan oversaw rescue efforts and has demanded a thorough investigation into the accident by the Transport Department. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and wished the injured a swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)