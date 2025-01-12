Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes with Bus Plunge in Pauri District

A tragic bus accident in Pauri district's Srinagar area resulted in five fatalities and 17 injuries after the bus veered off the road into a deep gorge. Rescue efforts were conducted under the supervision of local officials, with several critically injured individuals referred to a higher health center.

Tragedy Strikes with Bus Plunge in Pauri District
  Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on Sunday in Pauri district's Srinagar area claimed five lives and left 17 others injured when a bus crashed into a 100-meter deep gorge, officials reported.

The disaster took place near Dahalchauri as the bus, carrying 22 passengers from Pauri to Dahalchauri, went out of control. Immediate local assistance and a prompt rescue operation ensued, with the injured transported to the Pauri district hospital, and critically injured individuals referred to a higher health center in Srinagar.

In response, Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan oversaw rescue efforts and has demanded a thorough investigation into the accident by the Transport Department. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and wished the injured a swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

