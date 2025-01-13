Left Menu

Rajnish Retail's Revolutionary Lab-Made White Diamond Shakes the Market

Rajnish Retail Limited has made a major breakthrough by creating a rare lab-made White Diamond, causing ripples in the diamond industry. They've secured a ₹1,500 crore order from De Beers and Signet Jewelers. The innovation is poised to increase the company's valuation significantly, impacting global market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:55 IST
Rajnish Retail's Revolutionary Lab-Made White Diamond Shakes the Market
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Rajnish Retail Limited has marked a groundbreaking achievement by producing a rare White Diamond in the lab, setting a new benchmark in the diamond industry.

Following this development, the company clinched a substantial ₹1,500 crore order from top diamond firms, De Beers and Signet Jewelers, for the export of white diamonds.

The innovation relies on a patented process that significantly lowers the time and cost of creating high-quality diamonds, with experts predicting major shifts in production models and pricing structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025