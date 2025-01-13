Rajnish Retail's Revolutionary Lab-Made White Diamond Shakes the Market
Rajnish Retail Limited has made a major breakthrough by creating a rare lab-made White Diamond, causing ripples in the diamond industry. They've secured a ₹1,500 crore order from De Beers and Signet Jewelers. The innovation is poised to increase the company's valuation significantly, impacting global market dynamics.
Mumbai's Rajnish Retail Limited has marked a groundbreaking achievement by producing a rare White Diamond in the lab, setting a new benchmark in the diamond industry.
Following this development, the company clinched a substantial ₹1,500 crore order from top diamond firms, De Beers and Signet Jewelers, for the export of white diamonds.
The innovation relies on a patented process that significantly lowers the time and cost of creating high-quality diamonds, with experts predicting major shifts in production models and pricing structures.
