Left Menu

Botswana Secures New Diamond Deal with De Beers

Botswana has secured a 10-year diamond sales deal with De Beers, with a possible five-year extension. This agreement revises Botswana's share in diamond production to 40% initially, with potential to rise to 50%. The deal is critical for Botswana's diamond-dependent economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:21 IST
Botswana Secures New Diamond Deal with De Beers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Botswana's government has secured a long-awaited 10-year diamond sales agreement with De Beers, ensuring a potential five-year extension. The deal, finalized Tuesday, modifies Botswana's stake in the Debswana joint venture, increasing Okavango Diamond Company's production share to 40% by the agreement's conclusion.

The arrangement might boost ODC's allocation to 50% during the extension phase. It marks a significant shift from the previous provisional agreement, which had set a 50% share by the pact's end. Negotiations, stalled since 2018, were concluded after President Duma Boko prioritized the deal following his election last October.

Botswana's economy, heavily reliant on diamond exports, faced contraction due to a global diamond market slump. However, the government expects economic recovery, attributing it to improvements in the diamond sector and other areas. Debswana's mining licenses, part of this agreement, have been extended until 2054.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025