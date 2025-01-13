Left Menu

MDIndia and GIAFI Unite for Pioneering Insurance Conclave in Pune

The upcoming General Insurance Agents Federation Integrated (GIAFI) National Conclave in Pune, sponsored by MDIndia Health Insurance, will convene over 200 insurance agents and industry stakeholders. The event aims to foster agent empowerment and advance the health insurance landscape through collaboration and innovative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:24 IST
MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Partners with GIAFI to Empower Insurance Agents and Policyholders. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for India's insurance sector, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd has announced its sponsorship of the General Insurance Agents Federation Integrated (GIAFI) National Conclave. Scheduled for January 11, 2025, at Pune's prestigious Residency Club, the event will gather over 200 active insurance agents, industry experts, and stakeholders.

The General Insurance Agents Federation Integrated (GIAFI), a prominent association for general insurance agents in India, is steadfast in supporting its members through education and advocacy. By empowering agents in a competitive market, GIAFI aims to enhance the quality of services provided to policyholders.

The partnership between MDIndia and GIAFI seeks to address the challenges faced by insurance agents while improving health insurance transparency and efficiency. Through open dialogues, this collaboration promises to enhance service delivery and empower agents with tools and insights for better client services.

Sudhakar Rapolu, Founder-President of GIAFI, emphasized the event's importance in streamlining processes within the health insurance sector. Prashant Mhatre, National President of GIAFI, highlighted the value of the collaboration in enriching agents with industry trends and strategies.

Sameer Bhonsale, MDIndia's Managing Director, reaffirmed MDIndia's commitment to simplifying the insurance journey for both agents and policyholders. The event will feature educational sessions, presentations on best practices, and networking opportunities crucial for the sector's growth.

The GIAFI National Conclave symbolizes a collaborative push towards a more efficient insurance landscape in India. Through enhanced strategies and shared insights, participants aim to create a more transparent ecosystem benefiting agents and policyholders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

