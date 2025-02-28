Left Menu

Jharkhand Enrolls State Employees in Comprehensive Health Insurance and Digitizes Education

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren introduced a health insurance scheme for state employees, covering active and retired workers. The scheme allows cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with coverage extending to Rs 10 lakh for severe cases. Tablets were distributed to promote digital education in government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:05 IST
Jharkhand Enrolls State Employees in Comprehensive Health Insurance and Digitizes Education
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has rolled out a groundbreaking health insurance scheme designed to cover both active and retired government employees. The initiative guarantees cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with extended coverage of Rs 10 lakh for serious illnesses, emphasizing the state's commitment to worker welfare.

During the official launch at the state assembly auditorium, CM Soren highlighted the program's significance as an extension of the old pension scheme and an essential step towards removing financial burdens on employees concerning medical expenses.

Additionally, the CM distributed tablets to over 28,000 government primary school teachers, aiming to enhance digital services in state schools. This tech enhancement is set to streamline administrative tasks, facilitate teacher-student interactions, and improve overall educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025