Jharkhand Enrolls State Employees in Comprehensive Health Insurance and Digitizes Education

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has rolled out a groundbreaking health insurance scheme designed to cover both active and retired government employees. The initiative guarantees cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with extended coverage of Rs 10 lakh for serious illnesses, emphasizing the state's commitment to worker welfare.

During the official launch at the state assembly auditorium, CM Soren highlighted the program's significance as an extension of the old pension scheme and an essential step towards removing financial burdens on employees concerning medical expenses.

Additionally, the CM distributed tablets to over 28,000 government primary school teachers, aiming to enhance digital services in state schools. This tech enhancement is set to streamline administrative tasks, facilitate teacher-student interactions, and improve overall educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)