Flash Strike by BEST Contractual Workers Disrupts Mumbai Commute

Mumbai's public transport was thrown into disarray on Monday morning as contractual workers employed by a private operator for the city's BEST bus service launched a flash strike at the Pratiksha Nagar depot. The protest, which affected major bus routes, was sparked by a dispute involving employees and supervisors.

The demonstration was reportedly related to various demands from the workers and allegations of mistreatment, including an incident involving a pregnant woman conductor. Consequently, bus services were disrupted until police intervened, allowing operations to resume by 12:30pm, according to a spokesperson.

This strike comes amid a leadership vacuum at BEST, with the organization lacking a general manager for over a week. An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is currently overseeing the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)