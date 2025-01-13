Left Menu

Flash Strike by BEST Contractual Workers Disrupts Mumbai Commute

Contractual employees of a private operator working for the BEST bus service in Mumbai launched a flash strike that began early Monday at the Pratiksha Nagar depot. The protest, reportedly over demands and alleged mistreatment, ended after police intervention, normalizing bus services by afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's public transport was thrown into disarray on Monday morning as contractual workers employed by a private operator for the city's BEST bus service launched a flash strike at the Pratiksha Nagar depot. The protest, which affected major bus routes, was sparked by a dispute involving employees and supervisors.

The demonstration was reportedly related to various demands from the workers and allegations of mistreatment, including an incident involving a pregnant woman conductor. Consequently, bus services were disrupted until police intervened, allowing operations to resume by 12:30pm, according to a spokesperson.

This strike comes amid a leadership vacuum at BEST, with the organization lacking a general manager for over a week. An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is currently overseeing the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

