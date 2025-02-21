Left Menu

Explosive Threats: Israeli Buses Under Attack

Israeli authorities are investigating several explosions on buses in Tel Aviv's vicinity, with no casualties reported. Prime Minister Netanyahu will assess the security situation. The Israeli military has heightened anti-terror activities in the West Bank, while buses and trains face inspection to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:36 IST
Explosive Threats: Israeli Buses Under Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli police launched an investigation following explosions on Thursday involving several buses near Tel Aviv. Though no casualties were reported, the incidents underscore a heightened security threat in the region.

Reports suggested the blasts occurred on three empty buses parked in Bat Yam, a suburb near Tel Aviv, while explosive devices on two other buses were discovered and neutralized. Visual footage depicted at least one bus engulfed in flames at a depot, and subsequent images confirmed extensive damage.

The Israeli military has restricted certain sections of the West Bank and intensified anti-terror operations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the incidents and is poised to evaluate the ongoing security landscape. Transportation inspections have been mandated for all buses and trains to avert future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025