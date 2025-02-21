Explosive Threats: Israeli Buses Under Attack
Israeli authorities are investigating several explosions on buses in Tel Aviv's vicinity, with no casualties reported. Prime Minister Netanyahu will assess the security situation. The Israeli military has heightened anti-terror activities in the West Bank, while buses and trains face inspection to prevent further incidents.
Israeli police launched an investigation following explosions on Thursday involving several buses near Tel Aviv. Though no casualties were reported, the incidents underscore a heightened security threat in the region.
Reports suggested the blasts occurred on three empty buses parked in Bat Yam, a suburb near Tel Aviv, while explosive devices on two other buses were discovered and neutralized. Visual footage depicted at least one bus engulfed in flames at a depot, and subsequent images confirmed extensive damage.
The Israeli military has restricted certain sections of the West Bank and intensified anti-terror operations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the incidents and is poised to evaluate the ongoing security landscape. Transportation inspections have been mandated for all buses and trains to avert future threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
