Explosive Terror in Tel Aviv: Bombs Rock Buses in Israel

A series of explosions on buses in central Israel, identified as a potential militant attack, has triggered an immediate response from Israeli police in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but the scene remains tense as officials search for suspects and additional explosive devices.

As police forces, aided by bomb disposal units, worked diligently to secure the area, a police spokesman, Asi Aharoni, urgently called on the public to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious objects, and cooperate with authorities. Two additional buses, containing explosives, were discovered, emphasizing the heightened risk and need for public caution.

Meanwhile, the Shin Bet internal security agency has assumed control of the investigation. The incident occurred shortly after Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages from Gaza, part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that Israel believes will see the return of eight individuals considered deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)