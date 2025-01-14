Left Menu

Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations

The Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, saw lower-than-expected traffic volumes since its inauguration. Despite projections to handle over 56,000 vehicles daily, an average of 22,689 vehicles used the bridge. It signifies modern infrastructure but falls short of expected usage, affecting regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 08:47 IST
Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, inaugurally intended to be a game-changer for regional connectivity, has recorded an average daily traffic of fewer than 23,000 vehicles. This traffic is notably less than the projected daily usage of 56,000 vehicles.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, the nearly 22-km bridge links Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. It stands as the longest bridge over sea in India and was constructed at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore.

Despite its robust infrastructure, reports show the bridge has facilitated the movement of over eight million vehicles in its inaugural year, contributing significantly to regional transit yet falling short of easing the projected traffic loads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025