Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations

India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, inaugurally intended to be a game-changer for regional connectivity, has recorded an average daily traffic of fewer than 23,000 vehicles. This traffic is notably less than the projected daily usage of 56,000 vehicles.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, the nearly 22-km bridge links Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. It stands as the longest bridge over sea in India and was constructed at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore.

Despite its robust infrastructure, reports show the bridge has facilitated the movement of over eight million vehicles in its inaugural year, contributing significantly to regional transit yet falling short of easing the projected traffic loads.

(With inputs from agencies.)